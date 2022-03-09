Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SAFE, CCL, MNTV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE), where a total volume of 1,722 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 172,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of SAFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 383,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,500 underlying shares of SAFE. Below is a chart showing SAFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 186,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 14,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) options are showing a volume of 14,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,600 underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
