Notable Wednesday Option Activity: S, MCHP, X

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sprint Corp (Symbol: S), where a total of 61,932 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 18,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) saw options trading volume of 14,214 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 3,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,300 underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 73,030 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 11,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for S options, MCHP options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

