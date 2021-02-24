Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RTX, PYPL, BAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total of 44,591 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 6,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,600 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 56,845 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 3,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,200 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 223,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 25,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

