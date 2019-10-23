Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RRR, XOM, DSKE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR), where a total of 2,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of RRR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 516,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of RRR. Below is a chart showing RRR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 39,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

And Daseke Inc (Symbol: DSKE) saw options trading volume of 692 contracts, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of DSKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of DSKE. Below is a chart showing DSKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RRR options, XOM options, or DSKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

