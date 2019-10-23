Markets
RRR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RRR, XOM, DSKE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR), where a total of 2,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of RRR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 516,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of RRR. Below is a chart showing RRR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 39,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Daseke Inc (Symbol: DSKE) saw options trading volume of 692 contracts, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of DSKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of DSKE. Below is a chart showing DSKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RRR options, XOM options, or DSKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RRR XOM DSKE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular