Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ROST, BBY, MBI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), where a total volume of 12,741 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 27, 2022, with 2,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,100 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 9,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 906,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) options are showing a volume of 1,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 177,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,900 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROST options, BBY options, or MBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
