Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ROL, CSCO, FCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL), where a total of 4,210 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 421,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of ROL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 979,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of ROL. Below is a chart showing ROL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 83,073 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 26,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 53,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,300 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

