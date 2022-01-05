Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ROKU, NSSC, BMRN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 130,388 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 175.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 11,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) options are showing a volume of 1,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 114,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.3% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) options are showing a volume of 16,786 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158.3% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,400 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

