Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RL, TDG, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total volume of 6,386 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 638,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 1,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 146,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,900 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 55,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 16,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
