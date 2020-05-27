Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RL, NOC, NEM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total of 7,811 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 781,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 2,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,000 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 3,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 391,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 29,290 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,700 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

