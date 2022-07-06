Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RIVN, SRPT, CEIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN), where a total volume of 178,964 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 19,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 8,387 contracts, representing approximately 838,700 underlying shares or approximately 106.7% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,400 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) saw options trading volume of 8,053 contracts, representing approximately 805,300 underlying shares or approximately 94.8% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,200 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

