Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RIVN, CLNE, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN), where a total volume of 80,194 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 8,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 825,700 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Symbol: CLNE) saw options trading volume of 16,167 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of CLNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,800 underlying shares of CLNE. Below is a chart showing CLNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 64,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 7,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, CLNE options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
