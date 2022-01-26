Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RIOT, VLO, TXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 57,599 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 3,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,600 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 19,275 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 29,062 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 3,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,300 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, VLO options, or TXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.