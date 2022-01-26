Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RIOT, VLO, TXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 57,599 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 3,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,600 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 19,275 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 29,062 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 3,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,300 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, VLO options, or TXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

