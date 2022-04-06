Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RIOT, FRPT, TWLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 44,839 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) options are showing a volume of 2,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 223,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 403,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 17,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
