Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RGR, U, ROL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR), where a total volume of 541 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 54,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,900 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 13,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,300 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL) saw options trading volume of 5,257 contracts, representing approximately 525,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of ROL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of ROL. Below is a chart showing ROL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

