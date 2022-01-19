Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RGLD, PPC, CLF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total volume of 4,364 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 436,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) options are showing a volume of 3,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,600 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 130,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 8,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 898,000 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RGLD options, PPC options, or CLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
