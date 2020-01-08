Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RGLD, BMY, UBER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total volume of 2,471 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 247,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 453,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 75,816 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 11,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 159,551 contracts, representing approximately 16.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 16,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

