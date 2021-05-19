Notable Wednesday Option Activity: REGN, URI, AAP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 4,237 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 423,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 812,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 315,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 617,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 3,262 contracts, representing approximately 326,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for REGN options, URI options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

