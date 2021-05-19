Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: REGN, URI, AAP

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 4,237 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 423,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 812,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 315,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 617,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 3,262 contracts, representing approximately 326,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

REGN URI AAP

Stocks Options

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

