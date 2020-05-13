Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: REGN, SPLK, AXP

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 5,419 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 541,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,800 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 7,280 contracts, representing approximately 728,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 31,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

