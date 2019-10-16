Notable Wednesday Option Activity: REGN, LMT, HON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 3,307 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 330,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,500 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 4,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 461,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,700 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 10,723 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,500 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

