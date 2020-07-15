Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RCL, MNST, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 96,223 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) options are showing a volume of 10,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 6,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,300 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 46,794 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 5,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,600 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

