Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RCL, AVXL, Z

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 17,794 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 5,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) saw options trading volume of 4,204 contracts, representing approximately 420,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,800 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 14,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,800 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

