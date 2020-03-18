Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RAD, GRMN, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD), where a total volume of 32,044 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 12,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) saw options trading volume of 6,622 contracts, representing approximately 662,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,000 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 78,262 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

