Notable Wednesday Option Activity: R, AYX, CCK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), where a total volume of 3,819 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 381,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,800 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 7,249 contracts, representing approximately 724,900 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) saw options trading volume of 5,294 contracts, representing approximately 529,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

