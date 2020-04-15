Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, NOW, ANIP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 58,238 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 14,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 13,092 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 6,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ANIP) saw options trading volume of 440 contracts, representing approximately 44,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of ANIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 105,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of ANIP. Below is a chart showing ANIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

