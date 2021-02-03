Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, HAS, EXPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 62,448 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 3,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,200 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 5,209 contracts, representing approximately 520,900 underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 767,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 2,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,800 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 23,589 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 8,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,200 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

