Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, EXAS, TA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 80,465 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $129 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 3,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:
EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 11,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,800 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And TravelCenters of America Inc (Symbol: TA) saw options trading volume of 833 contracts, representing approximately 83,300 underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of TA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 122,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,100 underlying shares of TA. Below is a chart showing TA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, EXAS options, or TA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
