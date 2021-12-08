Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, MCD, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 141,421 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 21,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 14,129 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 8,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 838,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, MCD options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
