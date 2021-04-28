Markets
PYPL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, LKQ, RL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 47,825 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 9,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,300 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) saw options trading volume of 10,377 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 3,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,700 underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) saw options trading volume of 5,488 contracts, representing approximately 548,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 825,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

PYPL LKQ RL

Stocks Options

    Most Popular