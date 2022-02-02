Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, GILD, MCK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 754,181 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 75.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 511.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 24,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 81,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.2% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 8,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,000 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 7,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 797,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.1% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, GILD options, or MCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
