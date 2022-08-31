Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, DE, IBM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 84,418 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike put option expiring September 02, 2022, with 3,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,600 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 7,796 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 779,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring September 23, 2022, with 406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 14,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, DE options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.