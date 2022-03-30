Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, DE, FANG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 132,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 11,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 15,910 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 18,137 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, DE options, or FANG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
