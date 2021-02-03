Markets
PVH

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PVH, GM, EBAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), where a total volume of 5,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 511,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 152,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 11,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 35,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 4,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,400 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PVH options, GM options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PVH GM EBAY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest