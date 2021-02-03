Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PVH, GM, EBAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), where a total volume of 5,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 511,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 152,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 11,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 35,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 4,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,400 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

