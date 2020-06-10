Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PUMP, VRNT, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ProPetro Holding Corp (Symbol: PUMP), where a total volume of 19,610 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.3% of PUMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 7,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 763,100 underlying shares of PUMP. Below is a chart showing PUMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Verint Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNT) saw options trading volume of 3,092 contracts, representing approximately 309,200 underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,800 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 46,466 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

