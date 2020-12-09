Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PTON, HELE, ACM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 77,971 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 6,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,200 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 1,242 contracts, representing approximately 124,200 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And AECOM (Symbol: ACM) options are showing a volume of 8,625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 862,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PTON options, HELE options, or ACM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

