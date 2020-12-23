Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PRVL, IP, LB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Prevail Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PRVL), where a total volume of 4,104 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 410,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of PRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 829,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,800 underlying shares of PRVL. Below is a chart showing PRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) options are showing a volume of 13,015 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) options are showing a volume of 17,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,800 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

