Markets
PRVL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PRVL, IP, LB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Prevail Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PRVL), where a total volume of 4,104 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 410,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of PRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 829,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,800 underlying shares of PRVL. Below is a chart showing PRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) options are showing a volume of 13,015 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) options are showing a volume of 17,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,800 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PRVL options, IP options, or LB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRVL IP LB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular