Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PRTA, V, NXST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Prothena Corp plc (Symbol: PRTA), where a total of 1,289 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 128,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of PRTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 266,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,800 underlying shares of PRTA. Below is a chart showing PRTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 62,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 4,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) options are showing a volume of 3,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 315,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 657,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

