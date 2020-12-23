Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PRLB, SUPN, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Proto Labs Inc (Symbol: PRLB), where a total of 1,710 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 171,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.3% of PRLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 298,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,400 underlying shares of PRLB. Below is a chart showing PRLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SUPN) saw options trading volume of 2,501 contracts, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of SUPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,300 underlying shares of SUPN. Below is a chart showing SUPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 38,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 5,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,700 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

