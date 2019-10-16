Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PNC, MSFT, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total volume of 13,177 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $136 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,400 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 121,044 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 11,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 21,184 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

