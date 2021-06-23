Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PM, RL, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM), where a total volume of 51,926 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.2% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) options are showing a volume of 7,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 755,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.5% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,500 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 190,683 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 21,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PM options, RL options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

