Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PLNT, SPLK, CTRN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT), where a total volume of 17,322 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.1% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 9,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 993,300 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 35,741 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.4% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 11, 2020, with 4,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,400 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citi Trends Inc (Symbol: CTRN) saw options trading volume of 1,544 contracts, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares or approximately 96.5% of CTRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 159,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of CTRN. Below is a chart showing CTRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

