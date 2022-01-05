Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PLBY, UNP, HWC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PLBY Group Inc (Symbol: PLBY), where a total of 7,349 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 734,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of PLBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,100 underlying shares of PLBY. Below is a chart showing PLBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 11,056 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,100 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC) options are showing a volume of 2,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 205,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of HWC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of HWC. Below is a chart showing HWC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLBY options, UNP options, or HWC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

