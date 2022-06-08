Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PLAY, SAIA, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), where a total volume of 9,003 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 900,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,300 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) saw options trading volume of 3,025 contracts, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 14,410 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,700 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLAY options, SAIA options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

