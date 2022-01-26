Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, EQT, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 62,003 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.3% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 10,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 37,357 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 34,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 28,026 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 3,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PINS options, EQT options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
