Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PETQ, HRL, EQT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PetIQ Inc (Symbol: PETQ), where a total volume of 4,025 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 402,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.9% of PETQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of PETQ. Below is a chart showing PETQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) saw options trading volume of 14,132 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 7,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,900 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) options are showing a volume of 56,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 7,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 748,100 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

