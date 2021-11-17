Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PEP, ROST, LMT

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 21,332 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 9,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 916,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 1,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,300 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 11,272 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,800 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

