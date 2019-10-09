Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PBPB, MPWR, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Potbelly Corp (Symbol: PBPB), where a total volume of 2,746 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 274,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 184.4% of PBPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 148,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,600 underlying shares of PBPB. Below is a chart showing PBPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) saw options trading volume of 5,342 contracts, representing approximately 534,200 underlying shares or approximately 150.9% of MPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 353,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,400 underlying shares of MPWR. Below is a chart showing MPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 12,851 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 119.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring October 11, 2019, with 764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,400 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

