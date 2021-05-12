Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, PAYC, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 4,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 413,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 1,991 contracts, representing approximately 199,100 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,400 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 3,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 321,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 603,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, PAYC options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.