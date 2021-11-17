Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, LAD, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 6,711 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 671,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) saw options trading volume of 2,250 contracts, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 370,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 115,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,700 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, LAD options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.