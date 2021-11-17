Markets
PANW

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, LAD, C

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 6,711 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 671,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) saw options trading volume of 2,250 contracts, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 370,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 115,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,700 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

