Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OXM, MMSI, BIIB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM), where a total volume of 407 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 40,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of OXM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 59 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,900 underlying shares of OXM. Below is a chart showing OXM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MMSI) saw options trading volume of 1,013 contracts, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares or approximately 43% of MMSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of MMSI. Below is a chart showing MMSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 5,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 543,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXM options, MMSI options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
