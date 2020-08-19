Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OTRK, CVLT, CMI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ontrak Inc (Symbol: OTRK), where a total of 7,641 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 764,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.1% of OTRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 770,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,600 underlying shares of OTRK. Below is a chart showing OTRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) saw options trading volume of 3,513 contracts, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares or approximately 98.2% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) saw options trading volume of 9,872 contracts, representing approximately 987,200 underlying shares or approximately 90.6% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

